Our Neighbors: BVEDC given 2020 Community Economic Development Award

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation has been awarded a 2020 Community Economic Development Award from the Texas Economic Development Council. The award honors excellence and contributions of Texas communities in economic development.
Each year, the CEDAs are awarded in five categories based on population. The Brazos Valley is part of the 250,000+ population category, meaning it competes each year against the largest metropolitan areas in the state. Entries are judged on innovation, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measurable objectives and secondary benefits to the community.
For the award, the BVEDC submitted Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ expansion project for a 65,000-square-foot gene therapy facility. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ $120 million capital investment will boost the company’s Brazos Valley operations and create up to 300 new jobs.
BVEDC officials accepted the award Oct. 7, as part of the TEDC’s annual conference.
The Brazos Valley previously won CEDAs in 2000 and 1998. The awards were established in 1995.
