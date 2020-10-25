 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: BVEDC given 2020 Community Economic Development Award
0 comments

Our Neighbors: BVEDC given 2020 Community Economic Development Award

  • 0

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation has been awarded a 2020 Community Economic Development Award from the Texas Economic Development Council. The award honors excellence and contributions of Texas communities in economic development.

Each year, the CEDAs are awarded in five categories based on population. The Brazos Valley is part of the 250,000+ population category, meaning it competes each year against the largest metropolitan areas in the state. Entries are judged on innovation, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measurable objectives and secondary benefits to the community.

For the award, the BVEDC submitted Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ expansion project for a 65,000-square-foot gene therapy facility. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ $120 million capital investment will boost the company’s Brazos Valley operations and create up to 300 new jobs.

BVEDC officials accepted the award Oct. 7, as part of the TEDC’s annual conference.

The Brazos Valley previously won CEDAs in 2000 and 1998. The awards were established in 1995.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Harvell, Seiter aiming for Place 3 seat in College Station
Politics

Harvell, Seiter aiming for Place 3 seat in College Station

The winner of the City Council Place 3 race will be one of the first to serve a four-year term as College Station transitions from three-year positions.   

Mortgage banker Dell Seiter, 57, is challenging incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell, 73, for the seat. 

+2
District 17 House hopefuls debate in Waco
Politics

District 17 House hopefuls debate in Waco

Pete Sessions and Democrat Rick Kennedy had sharply divergent views at times and overlapped at others, with Kennedy expressing criticism of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sessions focusing on the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert