Nichols, Regan compete in CS City Council Place 5 race; only 174 votes cast so far

The runoff election to determine the College Station City Council Place 5 seat winner is in full swing, and so far turnout is below average.
Early voting for the runoff began Monday and will run through Dec. 11. Voting is not open over the weekend. Runoff election day is Dec. 15.
The candidates on the ballot are incumbent John Nichols and one of his two challengers, Craig Regan. They are competing for a four-year term.
By the end of day Wednesday, 174 people had voted, according to Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock. She said runoffs are usually similar to other elections, with the first couple days of early voting garnering some of the heaviest foot traffic before slowing down. But so far, she said, turnout during the first few days has been lower than in past runoffs.
“But there are always those people that only vote on election day,” she continued. “It’s just a toss up to see when people are going to show up.”
During early voting, absentee ballots can be dropped off at any Bryan or College Station post office and handed to a postal worker at the counter. Hancock said doing so will allow the mail, which usually is routed through Houston, to go directly to her office. On runoff election day — Dec. 15 — voters also can drop these ballots off at a post office or at the Brazos County Election Administrator’s Office.
In November, Nichols received 12,990 votes, or 45.7%, while Regan got 10,633, or 37.4%.
Nichols first served as a city council member in 2012, was re-elected in 2015, then resigned from the position in 2016 to run for mayor. He lost to Mayor Karl Mooney, then was re-elected to a council position in 2017.
Regan has never been an elected official, but he ran for Bryan City Council about 10 years ago.
Nichols, 78, has lived in College Station since 1968. He headed the department of agricultural economics at Texas A&M before retiring in 2012.
He is involved in the Brazos County Health Department board, the B-CS Chamber of Commerce, the Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Committee and the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education. He has been on the council’s budget and finance committee for three years.
If re-elected, Nichols said his top priorities involve ensuring fiscal discipline with the city budget, building partnerships with local businesses as the community recovers from the pandemic, and protecting and stabilizing neighborhoods. Nichols said he’s proposing a demonstration project in a couple of areas of central College Station that may involve waiving certain fees to help bring in young families.
Regan, 35, led a career in the Navy as an air traffic controller for five years. He moved to Bryan-College Station to study at A&M and Blinn College.
He served on the Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission from 2015 to 2017 and in the past has been involved with the American Legion and the Hispanic Forum.
Now, he is a self-employed small business adviser.
If elected, Regan’s top priorities will include wealth conservation, natural restoration, economic diversity and new business growth.
Regan also expressed major concern about the city’s debt, which he believes is not sustainable. To address the issue, Regan said he wants to introduce local bonds for residents at 1% or 1.25% and offer a tax or utility rebate in conjunction with the bonds. He is also in favor of partnerships between the city and local nonprofits, in which nonprofits would receive grants to help maintain city parks.
For more information on the candidates, read the full candidate profile from Oct. 25 at theeagle.com.
