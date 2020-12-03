Nichols, Regan compete in CS City Council Place 5 race; only 174 votes cast so far

The runoff election to determine the College Station City Council Place 5 seat winner is in full swing, and so far turnout is below average.

Early voting for the runoff began Monday and will run through Dec. 11. Voting is not open over the weekend. Runoff election day is Dec. 15.

The candidates on the ballot are incumbent John Nichols and one of his two challengers, Craig Regan. They are competing for a four-year term.

By the end of day Wednesday, 174 people had voted, according to Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock. She said runoffs are usually similar to other elections, with the first couple days of early voting garnering some of the heaviest foot traffic before slowing down. But so far, she said, turnout during the first few days has been lower than in past runoffs.

“But there are always those people that only vote on election day,” she continued. “It’s just a toss up to see when people are going to show up.”