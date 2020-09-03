Letters for Sept. 3

Errors by every office holder can be found
Robert Appleton mentioned that the 1988 county election kept the Woodpeckers in power in Fort Bend County. (The war was a contest between two Democratic factions seeking political control of Fort Bend County.). Surely he made an error in his letter. Lawrence Sullivan Ross was long gone by that time.
I am sure you could dig up errors that every office holders has made. Ross fought to protect his state from Union invaders. Abraham Lincoln made the slavery an issue to keep England and France from recognizing the Confederacy as a legitimate nation, which those two nations were considering. Slavery existed in the North, also, but the northern states were more involved in industry than in agriculture. England and France did agricultural trading with the southern states, especially in cotton.
JOEL HARRELL, ‘57
From Aggieland
[Editor’s note: The Jaybird-Woodpeecker War took place in 1888 and 1889.]
Wednesday editorial cartoon was out of bounds
The “cartoon” by Mike Luckovich (Eagle, Sept. 2) is absolutely reprehensible, even for The Eagle.
While recognizing that it is on the Opinions page, it is so incredibly divisive and provoking as to give it an energy which should be beyond any paper or media to display.
I am ashamed of The Eagle.
JOHN SYLVESTER
College Station
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!