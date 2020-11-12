Jason Cornelius to petition for recount of College Station City Council Place 1 race

Jason Cornelius announced today that he will petition for a recount after he came in five votes behind College Station City Council Place 1 incumbent Bob Brick.

On Election Day, the two were separated by six votes, and on Tuesday after mail-in ballots were counted, Brick led by five votes, making it the closest race in the city’s history.

In a statement posted on Facebook Thursday, Cornelius said he is humbled by the more than 15,000 people who voted for him in a show of support for the points he made while campaigning. Cornelius said many of his supporters have reached out in recent days asking that he “continue on.”

“It's because of these factors that I am taking the steps to make sure that a vote that has been this close and of this magnitude shows the true direction our citizens want to go,” his statement said. “I will be submitting my petition for a full recount.”

The city said that a recount may be requested by a candidate in the form of a petition. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.