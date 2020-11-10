Incumbent Bob Brick wins College Station city council Place 1 election by five votes

College Station city council Place 1 incumbent Bob Brick is on track to start a second term following a final vote count this evening.

He won by five votes, making it the closest race in College Station election history.

The results come one week after early voting and election day unofficial results left the race too close to call, as Brick was just six votes ahead of local banker Jason Cornelius, 43, on election night.

Several of the 190 mail-in, military and provisional ballots counted today put Brick, 81, in the lead with a final total of 15,395 or 50.01% of votes compared to Cornelius’ 15,390 or 49.99%. On election night, Brick had 50.01% of votes with 15,369 ballots cast for him, while Cornelius had 49.99% or 15,363 votes.

Brick is a research specialist at the A&M Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering. He’s been a member of College Station’s Board of Zoning and Adjustments and served as president of the city’s Rotary Club and the Foxfire Homeowner Association, among other local involvement.

Cornelius graduated from A&M Consolidated High School, played basketball at Texas A&M University and has been in consumer and business lending for two decades. At Frost Bank, he is a bank officer and financial center manager for the B-CS area.