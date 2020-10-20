Harvell, Seiter aiming for Place 3 seat in College Station

Seiter pointed out that College Station already has a no-more-than-four-unrelated regulation that is difficult to enforce. Implementing the regulation could be unfair for students who want to live in a single-family home, he said.

As for the short-term rental ordinance, Seiter said he is happy that the regulation brings in accountability and safety regulations but is concerned that it could have a negative impact on people who want to have a short-term rental.

Additionally, Seiter said the city needs to communicate more effectively across each of its departments. With the new tourism division specifically, Seiter said he wants to provide support and “an opportunity to flourish” on their own in what they do.

Seiter wants to work toward a budget that will be effective in supporting essential services if the pandemic continues, or if something similar to it happens again. He said this calls for more transparency and discussions through things like boards and think tanks that gather people from all walks of life.

Watching the city’s tax base is going to be one of the main challenges in the coming years, Seiter said. The city must be careful with how tax dollars are spent, he said, and he believes that raising taxes without cutting the budget is unfair.