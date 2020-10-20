Harvell, Seiter aiming for Place 3 seat in College Station

The winner of the City Council Place 3 race will be one of the first to serve a four-year term as College Station transitions from three-year positions.
Mortgage banker Dell Seiter, 57, is challenging incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell, 73, for the seat.
The Place 5 seat is also up for a four-year term.
Harvell has been on the council since 2016, when she was elected to fill a one-year unexpired term left when Karl Mooney ran for mayor. She is now wrapping up her first full three-year term. This is Seiter’s first time running for office.
Early voting started last week and will end on Oct. 30. Election day is Nov. 3. For a full sample ballot and list of places to vote, visit brazosvotes.org.
Linda Harvell
Harvell grew up on Guernsey Street in College Station, where she lives today, running her online retail store Texas Trading Post. She attended Southwest Texas State University and then Texas A&M University. She earned her tourism professional certification and became a certified tourism industry specialist.
The tourism industry took Harvell across the country, working for convention and visitors bureaus in Corpus Christi, Palm Springs, Lubbock and Denver. When she and her late husband retired, they moved back to the area to renovate Harvell’s childhood home; they moved into the space in 2008.
Harvell is the vice president of the College Station Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association and past president of the College Station Police Department Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. She’s a member of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau, the Brazos County Texas A&M Club and the Brazos Valley Republican Club, among others. She’s co-chair for Operation Restart, a task force created to help business owners safely reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As College Station transitions to having its own tourism division, Harvell said she will be able to provide insight from her time in the tourism industry. Additionally, Harvell said she is still passionate about protecting older neighborhoods and wants to continue fighting for them as an elected official.
If elected, Harvell said her top priorities will be working to restore the economy that has been impacted by the pandemic, help businesses reopen and get people back to work.
The council has been discussing a potential restricted occupancy overlay which would allow certain neighborhoods to have the option to restrict occupancy to no more than two unrelated persons in a home. City staff members are looking to rewrite the definition of “related” to make it more inclusive. Harvell said she is against the potential ordinance as it has been discussed so far out of concern for the city’s ability to enforce the rule and for how it could impact families with other people living with them, and investors.
Harvell was a major part of getting the city’s new short-term rental ordinance off the ground. She said it’s an accomplishment she’s proud of as the new ordinance introduces safety requirements and an organized means for
short-term rental owners to remit hotel occupancy taxes.
“I hope that when people see my name on the ballot, they’ll think of my accomplishments, my commitment, that I have followed through with what I’ve said I would do, and that I still have a lot more work to do,” she said.
For more information, visit votelinda.org.
Dell Seiter
Seiter served in the Marine Corps after high school, working with aviation electronics. He moved to the area in 1987 and began working at the Bryan Post Office, where he stayed for 16 years. Today, he is a mortgage banker at Guardian Mortgage — Team 12th.
Seiter and his wife support several local organizations including Still Creek Ranch, a Christian organization, and the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley.
Recently, Seiter said he has become concerned with the direction the council is taking the city. He said he believes the relationship between Bryan and College Station is deteriorating, and is unhappy with discussions related to the short-term rental ordinance and the potential restricted occupancy overlay.
Seiter pointed out that College Station already has a no-more-than-four-unrelated regulation that is difficult to enforce. Implementing the regulation could be unfair for students who want to live in a single-family home, he said.
As for the short-term rental ordinance, Seiter said he is happy that the regulation brings in accountability and safety regulations but is concerned that it could have a negative impact on people who want to have a short-term rental.
Additionally, Seiter said the city needs to communicate more effectively across each of its departments. With the new tourism division specifically, Seiter said he wants to provide support and “an opportunity to flourish” on their own in what they do.
Seiter wants to work toward a budget that will be effective in supporting essential services if the pandemic continues, or if something similar to it happens again. He said this calls for more transparency and discussions through things like boards and think tanks that gather people from all walks of life.
Watching the city’s tax base is going to be one of the main challenges in the coming years, Seiter said. The city must be careful with how tax dollars are spent, he said, and he believes that raising taxes without cutting the budget is unfair.
Seiter said his time in the Marine Corps, the mortgage industry and personal life experiences have prepared him to work in high stress situations, which he believes will be helpful if elected.
“I am going to diligently protect private property rights,” he said. “I’ll be mindful of the city’s budget and the tax money that we collect from citizens. I’ve been a part of this community for over 30 years, and I’m invested in it being more successful because I believe that we can grow and have big-town amenities and maintain our small-town values.”
For more information, visit electdellseiter.com.
