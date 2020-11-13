Gutierrez, Adcock sworn in to Bryan City Council

Before Adcock and Gutierrez were sworn in, the council approved several items on the consent and statutory agendas including a $544,000 construction contract with Marek Brothers Construction, Inc. for the gateway entrance signage and landscaping. The contract is about 31% lower than the architect’s estimate of $784,000, according to the agenda summary.

The city will also be able to move forward on its aquifer storage and recovery project, following the council’s approval of a $365,300 preliminary design contract for phase three of the project.

Bryan Public Works director Jayson Barfknecht has said that the aquifer storage and recovery, or ASR, project is essentially a process that uses the aquifer as a place to store water and recover it at a later date. The city is finishing up a pilot project, which is a test run that will ensure that the aquifer project will not create any harmful by-products. Barfknecht said the preliminary results from the pilot testing shows that everything is going well.

The third phase of the project includes the preliminary engineering and environmental permitting to drill two wells on 227 acres off of Mumford Road currently owned by the City of Bryan and was purchased from the Bryan Business Council, as explained on the council agenda.