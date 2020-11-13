Gutierrez, Adcock sworn in to Bryan City Council

Surrounded by friends and family, Bobby Gutierrez and Flynn Adcock took seats at the Bryan City Council dais for the first time on Thursday after being sworn in by U.S. Rep. Bill Flores.
Gutierrez is taking the spot of mayor pro tem and single-member District 3 councilman Greg Owens while Adcock is replacing single-member District 4 councilman Mike Southerland. Both of the outgoing officials served for two consecutive terms and were not permitted to run again per city charter rules. Overall, Owens has served on the council for eight years and Southerland for 12.
Southerland and councilman Brent Hairston joined the meeting by video call, while other council and community members met in person. It was the second time in months that the meeting was open to in-person attendees as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused meetings to be hosted virtually.
Gutierrez personally thanked several of his friends and family members for their support, as well as voters who elected him.
“And the citizens who voted for me,” he said, “I promise to do everything I can to not let you down.”
After thanking his loved ones for their help, Adcock said he is eager for the next steps ahead.
“I am just ready to get to work,” he said.
Current, incoming and outgoing council members exchanged thank yous with each other for service, and expressed excitement about the future, with Southerland and Owens making final remarks as councilmen.
Before Adcock and Gutierrez were sworn in, the council approved several items on the consent and statutory agendas including a $544,000 construction contract with Marek Brothers Construction, Inc. for the gateway entrance signage and landscaping. The contract is about 31% lower than the architect’s estimate of $784,000, according to the agenda summary.
The city will also be able to move forward on its aquifer storage and recovery project, following the council’s approval of a $365,300 preliminary design contract for phase three of the project.
Bryan Public Works director Jayson Barfknecht has said that the aquifer storage and recovery, or ASR, project is essentially a process that uses the aquifer as a place to store water and recover it at a later date. The city is finishing up a pilot project, which is a test run that will ensure that the aquifer project will not create any harmful by-products. Barfknecht said the preliminary results from the pilot testing shows that everything is going well.
The third phase of the project includes the preliminary engineering and environmental permitting to drill two wells on 227 acres off of Mumford Road currently owned by the City of Bryan and was purchased from the Bryan Business Council, as explained on the council agenda.
The ASR project is a water management strategy that was approved by the Texas Water Development Board State Regional Water Plan during its planning cycle in 2016, the agenda continues. Since it was a recommended strategy, the city was approved for and is using loans from the State Water Implementation Fund of Texas funding process, which Barfknecht said have lower interest rates than what is available elsewhere.
“This project offers the cheapest alternative, as far as unit cost of water per acre feet, [compared to] other projects that we’ve considered,” he said in an interview before the meeting. “I think the city is moving in the right direction in considering the project and giving the city some long-term options as far as water production capability.”
Additionally, a $1,544,469 construction contract was approved for the Main Street Pump Station electrical improvements to McDonald Municipal and Industrial.
During the workshop meeting, council members heard a presentation from Garver Engineering Aviation Planning Leader Nathan Polsgrove about the Coulter Airfield Layout Plan. Polsgrove outlined a proposed five-year plan for airfield projects, which includes things such as pavement rehabilitation and added hangars in the next couple years followed eventually by a heliport and taxiway edge lighting and signage.
Mayor Andrew Nelson also took time during the meeting to encourage people to be vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, citing concern over the recent rise in local cases.
For more information on Tuesday’s meetings, including approval of a residential reconstruction project for a homeowner through the Bryan Home Foundation Initiative Program, go to bryantx.gov/channel16 to view the agenda and watch the meeting.
