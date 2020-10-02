District 17 House hopefuls debate in Waco

“I have great confidence that this is a killer, but that we have learned over time, very quickly, how we can keep people from dying with this disease,” Sessions said. Kennedy said he agreed that the country and world have learned a great deal about COVID-19 but noted the “enormous price” paid for that, with more than 200,000 Americans and more than 16,000 Texans having died from the virus.

“We have sound public science and we have political science that are colliding,” Sessions said. “If you listen to the media, it sounds like that our health care system is a third world country type. It’s not. It’s the best in the world. We’re going to produce a vaccine.”

Kennedy said he agreed with Sessions’ characterization that medical expertise and politics were conflated, but he said the federal government did not do enough to protect Americans from COVID-19 — arguing in particular that Congress could have done more.

“We should have stuck with the evidence right from the beginning, listened to the experts right from the beginning; we should have maintained the shutdown until we had it suppressed — and we should have put the testing, tracing and isolation capabilities in place so that when we did reopen, we could suppress outbreaks when they would inevitably happen,” Kennedy said.