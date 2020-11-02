Brazos County voters can choose from 25 locations to cast their ballots on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day and Brazos County voters can choose from 25 locations to cast their ballot.
Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sample ballots and more information on what to expect on Election Day is available at brazosvotes.org.
Safety protocols meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place at all voting locations. Physical distancing is required when waiting in line, hand sanitizer will be inside voting areas and sanitized pencils will be handed out so erasers can be used on the voting machines’ touchscreens.
Voters are encouraged to wear masks covering the nose and mouth, but masks are not required at polling locations.
While elderly, disabled or immuno-compromised voters can use curbside voting at any of the county locations, there are four locations that have designated election workers prepared to handle curbside voting. These locations are the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan; the Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan; the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station; and First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan.
All voters in Texas must show an approved photo ID such as a Texas driver license, Texas election identification certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, Texas handgun license issued by the Department of Public Safety, United States military identification card with photograph, United States citizenship certificate with photograph or a United States passport.
Hand-delivery to a post office
Through 7 p.m. Tuesday, absentee ballots should be hand-delivered to postal workers — not placed in a mailbox — at the Bryan or College Station post offices. Those ballots then will be delivered to the Brazos County Election Administrator’s Office.
Transportation
Brazos Transit District will offer free bus rides on all fixed routes to help residents reach the polls on Election Day. To find a fixed route, visit btd.org/fixed-routes/map.
Parking notice
Because of the construction of a future College Station City Hall behind the current City Hall, city officials said parking will be limited at the polling place at 1101 Texas Ave. The College Station Police Department will be helping with traffic flow, and many city employees will work from home Tuesday to keep parking spots available for voters.
Voting places
Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce St., Millican
College Station Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station
Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan
Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. F.M. 2038, Kurten
Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Parkway, College Station
College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road, Bryan
First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan
Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan
Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan
Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan
Rudder Tower-Rudder Exhibit Hall on the Texas A&M campus, 401 Joe Routt Blvd., College Station
GW Williams Tabernacle, 311 Waco St./1216 Eureka St., Bryan
Texas A&M College of Medicine, 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St., College Station
College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Ave., College Station
College Station ISD Administration Building, 1812 Welsh, College Station
Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan
Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Texas 21, Bryan
A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6, South, College Station
Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan
Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan
Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn
Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 Texas 6 South, College Station
Church of The Nazarene, 2122 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Bryan
