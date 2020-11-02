Brazos County voters can choose from 25 locations to cast their ballots on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day and Brazos County voters can choose from 25 locations to cast their ballot.

Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sample ballots and more information on what to expect on Election Day is available at brazosvotes.org.

Safety protocols meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place at all voting locations. Physical distancing is required when waiting in line, hand sanitizer will be inside voting areas and sanitized pencils will be handed out so erasers can be used on the voting machines’ touchscreens.

Voters are encouraged to wear masks covering the nose and mouth, but masks are not required at polling locations.

While elderly, disabled or immuno-compromised voters can use curbside voting at any of the county locations, there are four locations that have designated election workers prepared to handle curbside voting. These locations are the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan; the Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan; the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station; and First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan.