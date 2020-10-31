Brazos County early voting turnout surpasses 2016’s total number of voters

The 2020 early voting period in Texas was five days longer than in 2016 or 2018.

Wait times in Brazos County varied widely by location and time of day on Friday. At the Memorial Student Center on Friday afternoon, residents waited in line for 45-90 minutes at some point, with similarly long wait times at the Brazos County Administration Building and College Station’s Utilities and Training Facility, where 20,024 residents voted in-person over the 17-day early voting period.

The MSC processed 14,717 ballots, while 11,904 people voted at the county admin building, including 990 people on Friday and 765 on Thursday. At Bryan’s Arena Hall, 876 voted on Friday, pushing its total to 11,212 voters; Galilee Baptist Church, with 6,283 total early voters, tripled its 2016 total of 2,086 early voters.

Remarkably, Hancock said, 16 of 17 days had turnout of 3,282 voters or more. Last Sunday had 1,517 early voters in five hours of open polls. Six days saw turnout of over 4,000 residents, she said, including Thursday’s 4,008 and Friday’s 5,138 voters.

Journalists from national media outlets have descended upon Texas in recent days as onlookers wonder whether the state will opt for a Democratic candidate for the first time since Jimmy Carter received 51.14% of the vote in 1976.