Brazos County early voting turnout surpasses 2016’s total number of voters

On the last day of early voting, the number of Brazos County residents who cast a ballot before Election Day 2020 surpassed the total number of voters in 2016.
An early-vote record 5,138 Brazos County residents voted Friday, pushing the total of in-person early voters to 64,140, or 52% of the county’s more than 122,000 registered voters. Combined with 5,737 ballots that have been mailed or brought in, a total of 69,877 county residents have voted to this point.
In 2016, the complete voter turnout — including early voting, absentee ballots and Election Day voting — was 67,029 people, or 62.76% of 106,804 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State office. The county has added more than 15,000 registered voters since 2016, when 46,926 people voted early.
Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said that the record turnout exceeded her office’s already-high expectations for the 2020 election.
“We expected big, but nothing like this,” Hancock told The Eagle Friday night.
The Texas Tribune and the Associated Press reported Friday morning that 2020 turnout in Texas had passed the total turnout of the 2016 election.
Statewide, 8,969,226 Texans cast ballots in 2016, and more than 9 million had done so as of Thursday night — with long lines at polling places reported throughout Texas on Friday.
The 2020 early voting period in Texas was five days longer than in 2016 or 2018.
Wait times in Brazos County varied widely by location and time of day on Friday. At the Memorial Student Center on Friday afternoon, residents waited in line for 45-90 minutes at some point, with similarly long wait times at the Brazos County Administration Building and College Station’s Utilities and Training Facility, where 20,024 residents voted in-person over the 17-day early voting period.
The MSC processed 14,717 ballots, while 11,904 people voted at the county admin building, including 990 people on Friday and 765 on Thursday. At Bryan’s Arena Hall, 876 voted on Friday, pushing its total to 11,212 voters; Galilee Baptist Church, with 6,283 total early voters, tripled its 2016 total of 2,086 early voters.
Remarkably, Hancock said, 16 of 17 days had turnout of 3,282 voters or more. Last Sunday had 1,517 early voters in five hours of open polls. Six days saw turnout of over 4,000 residents, she said, including Thursday’s 4,008 and Friday’s 5,138 voters.
Journalists from national media outlets have descended upon Texas in recent days as onlookers wonder whether the state will opt for a Democratic candidate for the first time since Jimmy Carter received 51.14% of the vote in 1976.
Polls have indicated a tight presidential race, with some prognosticators calling the election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden a toss-up; on Friday, Democratic vice presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris made multiple campaign stops throughout the state, including a Friday night rally in Houston with senatorial hopeful MJ Hegar.
In 2016, Trump received 4,685,047 votes (52.1%) and Hillary Clinton received 3,877,868 (43.12%) votes. In 2018, 4,260,553 Texans, or 50.9%, voted to reelect Sen. Ted Cruz, and 4,045,632 people (48.3%) cast ballots for Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Also in question is which major party will control the Texas House of Representatives; currently, 83 Republicans and 67 Democrats hold seats in Austin. Locally, District 14 Rep. John Raney and Democratic candidate Janet Dudding are competing for votes. In 2018, Raney defeated challenger Josh Wilkinson, earning 56.36% of more than 47,300 votes cast. District 14 encompasses most of Bryan-College Station.
Election Day voters will have 25 polling locations from which to choose on Tuesday; Hancock noted in particular that the A&M voting location will move from the MSC to Rudder Tower.
For more information on where to vote on Election Day, visit www.brazosvotes.com.
