Authorities should treat religion as essential

Agudath Israel pointed to comments by Gov. Cuomo that specifically targeted the Orthodox Jewish community and gerrymandered the boundaries of red and orange zones to ensure that heavily Orthodox areas were included.

Both the Diocese and Agudath Israel reported (without contradiction from authorities) that they complied with all public health guidance, implemented additional precautionary measures, and operated at 25% or 33% capacity for months without a single outbreak. Why then would the government treat them worse than secular establishments?

Treating two equivalent situations differently because of their nature is obviously unfair. Fortunately, the court has now made clear that it is also unconstitutional.

These unfair restrictions also take a toll on public health. The pandemic has placed massive stress on our minds and emotions as well as our bodies. Many Americans rely on their faith and faith communities for strength to face each day. As death and economic hardship have increased, the spiritual strength offered by religious communities has become even more essential to the well-being of our nation. As the Supreme Court recognized, taking communion and worshipping in community cannot be replaced by a Zoom service.