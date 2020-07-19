Police officer Darrel Fikes is retiring this month after a career with the Bryan Police Department that began in 1997. Fikes served as a patrol officer until 2004, when he transferred to the department’s criminal investigation division. He resigned in 2009 but remained as a reserve officer until he returned to full duty as a field training officer in 2012. He was a member of the department’s honor guard for 20 years. During his career he was named the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Officer of the Year in 1999 and Detective of the Year in 2006. He received a life-saving citation in 2012 and a police commendation in 2016.
Before working at the Bryan Police Department, Fikes served as a deputy constable for Nueces County for more than six years.
