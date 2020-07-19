Stephen Garon, center, a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, has been promoted to sergeant.
Garon is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who began working for the Sheriff’s Office in 2011. He has served as a detention officer, crisis intervention deputy, patrol deputy, recruiter, crime prevention deputy, public information officer and assistant SWAT team leader.
His new position will be in the department’s patrol division.
Garon is pictured with Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk, right, and Chief Deputy Jim Stewart.
