Chanticleer to perform free online Christmas concert

The Friends of Chamber Music is the only organization in Texas to present A Chanticleer Christmas — and one of only three in the United States. Chanticleer first appeared live in the Brazos Valley with its Christmas concert in 1992.

As a special treat for patrons, the concert will be followed by ENCORE!, an exclusive interview with four of Chanticleer’s singers, who will talk “about how this new way of life has affected them, as well as their fascinating program choices, rigorous audition process for new singers, special masks they wear while rehearsing, about the name of the group, Chanticleer, and of many other riveting subjects,” according to a release from the Friends of Chamber Music.

Conducting the post-concert interview will be Don McAvoy, artistic director and conductor of the Brazos Valley Chorale; Andreas Kronenberg, Friends of Chamber Music president; and Elena Reece, Friends of Chamber Music artistic director.

During the spring semester of 2021, Chanticleer musicians will conduct an online interactive educational outreach event with students from our local schools.

Reece said, “Outreach is the most essential part of Friends of Chamber Music mission, and we are happy that Chanticleer shares our understanding of how important outreach is.”