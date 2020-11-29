Chanticleer to perform free online Christmas concert

Chanticleer, the Grammy-winning male vocal ensemble, will be presented in a free streaming Christmas concert by the Friends of Chamber Music.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday and will be available for streaming only
through Dec. 6. Patrons wishing to see — and hear — the concert must register at fcmtx.org to receive the necessary free access code.
The New York Times has called Chanticleer “the world’s reigning male chorus.”
A Chanticleer news release says, “Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, selling over one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world.
“Chanticleer’s repertoire is rooted in the Renaissance and has continued to expand to include a wide range of classical, gospel, jazz, popular music and a deep commitment to the commissioning of new compositions and arrangements.”
The group takes its name from the “clear-singing” rooster in Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales.
When the novel coronavirus pandemic halted touring by the group, the singers recorded the new version of its traditional holiday event A Chanticleeer Christmas after quarantining for two weeks.
The Friends of Chamber Music is the only organization in Texas to present A Chanticleer Christmas — and one of only three in the United States. Chanticleer first appeared live in the Brazos Valley with its Christmas concert in 1992.
As a special treat for patrons, the concert will be followed by ENCORE!, an exclusive interview with four of Chanticleer’s singers, who will talk “about how this new way of life has affected them, as well as their fascinating program choices, rigorous audition process for new singers, special masks they wear while rehearsing, about the name of the group, Chanticleer, and of many other riveting subjects,” according to a release from the Friends of Chamber Music.
Conducting the post-concert interview will be Don McAvoy, artistic director and conductor of the Brazos Valley Chorale; Andreas Kronenberg, Friends of Chamber Music president; and Elena Reece, Friends of Chamber Music artistic director.
During the spring semester of 2021, Chanticleer musicians will conduct an online interactive educational outreach event with students from our local schools.
Reece said, “Outreach is the most essential part of Friends of Chamber Music mission, and we are happy that Chanticleer shares our understanding of how important outreach is.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!