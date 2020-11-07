Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra offers free performance of ‘The Soldier’s Tale’

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will present the last of three free outdoor chamber concerts at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Lake Walk in West Bryan.

The symphony musicians will present Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, directed by Music Director Marcelo Bussiki. Styravinsky and Swiss writer C.F. Ramuz based their 1918 piece on a Russian story of a soldier returning from war who sells his violin to the devil in exchange for unimaginable riches.

Patrons are invited to bring a chair or a blanket and social distance at the venue, which has no permanent seating. Masks will be required when not seated with your immediate group. Food and drinks will be available before the concert at The Stella Hotel next to the concert site. The hotel’s restaurant and bar will be open after the end of the concert.