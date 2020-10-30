Man killed in crash on US 190

One man was killed Wednesday morning following a one-vehicle crash on US 190.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, DPS troopers responded at about 11:01 a.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 1992 Ford F-250. Based on a preliminary report, the release states, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on US 190, 13 miles east of Bryan, when the driver lost control on the wet roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, 39 year-old Luke Wayne Harrison of Madisonville, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. He was pronounced dead at approximately 12:23 p.m.

Christopher Lane Thornton of Midway, 23, who was a passenger in the truck, also was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in serious condition.

The report states neither individual was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck. The release notes the wreck is an ongoing investigation.