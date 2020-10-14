Junk Genius: DIY Conversion Lawn Tractor to UTV

A typical ATV or UTV is very costly with a price tag starting in the $4K range for a cheap one. I'm not rich and I don't really need to do all that can be done with a store bought UTV so I've begun the process of DIY converting a recently revived "free" Murray lawn tractor into a UTV (utility vehicle).

Phase One was comprised of getting the motor running well, putting on new ATV style back tires, spraying on a new coat of paint and building the back rack.

Phase Two & Three hopefully will include rebuilding the transmission, locking the differential axle and doing a pulley swap for a little more speed, Also mounting a bigger battery, adding more headlights and a front rack and bumper with a 2500# winch and lastly a roll bar / canopy for safety & shade in the hot summer.

