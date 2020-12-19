Flores honors local veterans for service

“That really is the driving factor — the continued service of veterans within the community after they get out of the military, and their outstanding service wherever they’ve been involved,” Marty said. “That’s one of the principles of the American Legion: veterans serving veterans. It’s what we represent.”

Marty said that Flores’ dedication to military veterans was unusually strong, and that he hopes Congressman-elect Pete Sessions will display a similar commitment and willingness to engage with the area’s veterans. “The fact that Representative Flores takes time out of his busy schedule — especially right now during COVID — to come here to this community and our post to present these awards to these outstanding veterans is just fantastic,” Marty said. “We really appreciate what he has done over the years for veterans in the Brazos Valley.”

One of the military veterans honored Thursday was Glenn Burnside. Following his career in the Marine Corps, which included combat deployments during the Gulf War, Burnside returned to his alma mater — along with his wife, Olivia, who is also a military veteran and a former Post 159 commander — to serve on the staff of the commandant for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.