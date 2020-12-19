Flores honors local veterans for service

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores honored nine local military veterans at an American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 ceremony in Bryan for their community engagement and commitment to ongoing service.
With several dozen people in attendance, Flores presented the TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation to nine veterans whom he described as possessing an ongoing dedication to serving their community and their country.
“I am very happy that we were able to reschedule this before the end of my time in Congress,” Flores told those assembled at the Legion post on Thursday morning. “Recognizing these veterans over the last several years has been one of the highlights of my career in Congress, and so it’s fitting that we are ending that chapter with this ceremony.”
After the ceremony, Flores highly praised the individuals for their lifetime commitment to myriad forms of public service.
“These folks have served their country to keep us safe from external threats through some difficult times, including the global War on Terror all the way back to the Vietnam era — and then they’ve come home and served their communities. One element that’s great to see is selfless service,” Flores said.
In an interview after the ceremony, Post Commander Tom Marty noted the wide-ranging community involvement of the nine veterans who were honored Thursday, with professions ranging from education to law enforcement. Numerous nonprofits and community boards were also represented.
“That really is the driving factor — the continued service of veterans within the community after they get out of the military, and their outstanding service wherever they’ve been involved,” Marty said. “That’s one of the principles of the American Legion: veterans serving veterans. It’s what we represent.”
Marty said that Flores’ dedication to military veterans was unusually strong, and that he hopes Congressman-elect Pete Sessions will display a similar commitment and willingness to engage with the area’s veterans. “The fact that Representative Flores takes time out of his busy schedule — especially right now during COVID — to come here to this community and our post to present these awards to these outstanding veterans is just fantastic,” Marty said. “We really appreciate what he has done over the years for veterans in the Brazos Valley.”
One of the military veterans honored Thursday was Glenn Burnside. Following his career in the Marine Corps, which included combat deployments during the Gulf War, Burnside returned to his alma mater — along with his wife, Olivia, who is also a military veteran and a former Post 159 commander — to serve on the staff of the commandant for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.
Burnside, a member of the Texas A&M class of 1973, said in an interview that in addition to a variety of local leadership roles — including being on the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board of directors — he has particularly valued being part of organizing the Post 159’s monthly troop boxes. The Legion post sends care and support boxes to people who are actively serving in the military and deployed outside the United States.
“It’s a distinct honor and privilege to have been nominated and to receive this award from Congressman Bill Flores,” Burnside said. “We’re here to help veterans. Sometimes we learn about a veteran who is in a hard-luck situation, and we find ways — through the Legion, through the Marine Corps League, through the VFW — to help support that veteran through a very difficult or challenging time.”
Burnside also noted that the post’s Thursday morning coffee and donuts gathering every week is a form of helpful fellowship for many local veterans. Burnside described Flores as a champion of area military veterans.
“Both Olivia and I are recipients of this recognition from our congressman. We are very appreciative of what he has done for us, for the Brazos Valley, what a wonderful representative of our government that he has been, and we’re sorry that he is leaving office,” Burnside said. “We need more people like Bill Flores.”
The nine TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation honorees are: Maj. Glenn Burnside, of College Station — U.S. Marine Corps; Gunnery Sgt. Doris Carter of College Station — U.S. Marine Corps; Capt. Charles “Chuck” Ellison of College Station — U.S. Army; Sgt. Leslie Labertew of Caldwell — U.S. Air Force; Staff Sgt. Susan Marty of College Station — U.S. Air Force; Lt. Col. John McGuire of Bryan — U.S. Marine Corps; Capt. William “Wick” McKean, of College Station — U.S. Army; Chief Petty Officer Troy “T.J.” Robie, of College Station — U.S. Navy; Lt. Col. Jan Rueschhoff of College Station — U.S. Army.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!