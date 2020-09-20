Brazos County 4-H banquet recognizes achievements

The Brazos County 4-H Program held its annual Achievement Banquet Aug. 9. The event recognized 4-H members across the county for accomplishments over the past year.

The Gold Star Award, the highest award given at the county level, went to Madison Colvin, Kaitlyn Kotrla and Peyton Smith, who were chosen by a panel of judges based on leadership skills, character and involvement in the overall 4-H program.

The Danforth I Dare You Award, offered as recognition of excellence in character, well-balanced personal development and leadership, was awarded to Nathan Kerth and Delayna Hold.

Silver Star Award winners were Will Philipello, Caitlin Smith and Carson Dodd. The award is the highest achievement for an intermediate 4-H member.

The Bronze Star, the highest award for a Junior 4-H member, was given to Jake Long, Abigail Brown and Lainey Dodd.

The Friend of 4-H Awards, given to a business, family or organization that supports the 4-H program, went to Coleman and Patterson Auctioneers and Barry and Sonya Bouse.

Lana Smith and Nick Philipello were named the organization’s outstanding volunteers.