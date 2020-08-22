Brazos Valley currently under rising risk for wildfires

With most of the Brazos Valley under a burn ban, officials are warning the risk of wildfires continues to increase. And while possible storms from the Gulf of Mexico could bring much-needed moisture, accompanying winds could stoke embers and ignite dry foliage.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, as of Friday there were 139 counties statewide under a burn ban, including Leon, Robertson, Milam, Brazos, Madison and Burleson counties. The United State Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln lists several Brazos Valley counties as abnormally dry to under moderate drought. The northwestern corner of Robertson County was listed as being under severe drought.
Texas A&M Forest Service’s Predictive Services posted a social media update discussing “critically dry to extremely dry” vegetation from Waco to New Braunfels.
“This extremely dry vegetation or wildland fuel has and will continue to support the ignition and growth of wildfires,” the post reads. “The merging of extremely dry wildland fuels with high population densities is a recipe for increased wildfire activity.”
KBTX-TV’s chief meteorologist, Shel Winkley, said eyes are on the behavior of Tropical Depression 14 — expected to become Tropical Storm Marco — and Tropical Storm Laura, which are both headed toward the Gulf of Mexico
If Tropical Depression 14’s trajectory continues toward the Brazos Valley, he explained, rain along with some severe weather could be in store for B-CS. If the storm heads farther west, however, rain chances would ebb, leaving the Brazos Valley to feel the effects of Laura. Should Laura continue toward New Orleans, trouble also could brew for the area.
“That could create hotter temperatures locally, and if the wind kicks up, that could create higher fire danger, doing the opposite of what we are hoping for,” Winkley said. “Storms could help but could also hurt, just depending on where the systems make landfall and the intensity,” he added.
“Trust nothing at this point. We still have to see how it all happens.”
While storms — or the lack thereof — might be out of the control of Brazos Valley residents, Texas A&M Forest Service wildfire prevention coordinator Karen Stafford noted that 90% of wildfires are caused by
people and can be prevented. And while fires might be started from the intentional lighting of campfires or burning trash, unintentionally dangerous activity can also spark a fire. A vehicle’s catalytic converter, hot to the touch even when the vehicle is parked, can easily cause a fire.
“If you are pulling a trailer, those chains are that are dragging are causing sparks that can start a wildfire,” she said. “... A lot of people don’t think about starting wildfires when mowing the yard, but if the blades come into contact rocks or brick, that could start a wildfire.”
For anyone thinking of driving in a pasture or working with mowers and farming equipment, Stafford stressed the need to abstain until winds have slowed; to check for any dragging parts; and to keep water or other extinguisher at hand. Fuel can include both wild vegetation and crops in transition, and fire can spread quickly when moving uphill in particular, she noted.
For more information on preventing and preparing for the event of a wildfire, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/CurrentSituation.
