Three new deaths, 116 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Three more Brazos County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of deaths related to the virus to 151, health officials said Thursday.

The latest deaths were a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s. All three had been hospitalized for treatment after testing positive for the virus, according to the Brazos County Health District. No other details were released, per the department's policy on patient privacy.

The county reported 116 new cases of the virus on Thursday. To date the county has reported 13,708 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,685 remained active on Thursday, which was another record high, and 11,872 were considered recovered.

Sixty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment related to the virus on Thursday, five fewer than the day before, according to the Health District.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 90% capacity, and intensive care units were at 127% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.79% Thursday. Health officials said 139,964 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.