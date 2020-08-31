Texas A&M reports 290 positive COVID-19 tests week of Aug. 23, 383 self-reported cases

Texas A&M University saw an additional 290 positive COVID-19 tests from employees and students during the week of Aug. 23, according to an update on the school’s dashboard.
There were 2,445 negative tests during that week. The school had a 10.6% positivity rate during that week. Overall since Aug. 2, there have been 697 positive tests from the school, leading to an 11.83% positivity rate.
The dashboard also shows that 122 students and two employees self-reported positive cases of the virus on Aug. 26 — the largest single-day increase in self-reported cases displayed on the website. Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 28, there were 383 self-reported COVID-19 cases among the school’s faculty, staff and students.
A&M asks all students and employees to use the COVID-19 reporting portal when they have tested positive for the virus. That information is reflected in the dashboard’s self-reported case numbers. Testing numbers on the dashboard are from those who are tested at the university.
The Brazos County Health District reported 16 new cases Monday. The county now has 4,719 total cases. Of those, health officials said 527 were considered active Monday, an increase of nine from Sunday’s total.
Visit tamu.edu/coronavirus/dashboard to view the A&M data.
