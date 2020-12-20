 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Daughters of the American Revolution donate supplies
Our Neighbors: Daughters of the American Revolution donate supplies

Pictured with a few of the donated items are chapter members Barbara Maples, left, and Sharron Rosedahl. 

The La Villita Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently participated in a national day of service by donating 75 puzzles, 12 board games, 10 skeins of yarn and paperback books to the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association. Pictured with a few of the donated items are chapter members Barbara Maples, left, and Sharron Rosedahl. Seniors may make arrangements to check out the items from the association for use at home during the pandemic.

