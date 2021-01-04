C-FORCE: Puzzles may help piece together brighter days

Congratulations. Susanna Schrobsdorff, an editor at large for Time magazine, recently noted that, as we face the new year, we have just made it through literally the darkest month of the year. In the USA and some other areas in the Northern Hemisphere, Dec. 21 signals the winter solstice. For the past six months, the days have grown shorter and the nights have grown longer. What distinguishes the solstice this year — in this “darkest of years” — is that we now find ourselves at what Schrobsdorff calls both “a celestial and medical tipping point.”

From this past Tuesday in the Northern Hemisphere, instead of losing daylight, every day will get a few seconds more. “The [COVID] vaccines are a little like those extra minutes of daylight: an incremental, cumulative victory, not an instant one. ... Every time someone gets the vaccine, there’s another pinprick of light,” says Schrobsdorff.

“Our nights will feel endless for a while longer,” she goes on to warn. “We’ll still have to fight this virus with the tools we’ve had all along: generosity of spirit and wallet, masks, patience, science — and love. Love for ourselves, and for the children who are watching to see how we treat each other.”