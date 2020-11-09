C-FORCE: Need more to mask up and germaphobes to calm down

As we enter the cold and flu season, it seems to me that there are some residual benefits from continued COVID-19 safety measures — such as mask wearing, hand hygiene and physical distancing — that are not being fully acknowledged for their ability to work against the cold and flu as well. As recently noted by Healthline, experts say the safety protocols used to reduce risk during the COVID-19 pandemic can help further protect people from colds and flu this winter.

They explain that colds, the flu and COVID-19 are all respiratory viruses. The common cold and influenza are both believed to be transmitted through respiratory droplets. While admitting that there is still much to learn about COVID-19, it is believed to be spread in the same manner.

“With COVID-19, probably at least two-thirds of transmission is from the respiratory route via droplets,” Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California Davis, tells Healthline. Blumberg goes on to say that the Southern Hemisphere is just emerging from the flu season, and patterns seen there are indicative of the widespread benefits of COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks.

“In Taiwan, there was a 75 percent decrease in influenza ... related to the masking and social distancing guidelines,” he tells Healthline.