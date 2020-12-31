Brazos County intensive care units exceed capacity; 105 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Intensive care units in Brazos County hospitals were over capacity on Thursday as county health officials reported 105 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the Brazos County Health District, hospitals in the county were 87% full, with intensive care units at 104% of capacity. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
Forty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were being treated in Bryan-College Station hospitals, officials said.
With the new cases reported Thursday, the county has recorded 12,023 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,128 cases remained active on Thursday, an increase of three cases from the day before. Officials aid 10,763 cases were considered recovered.
To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the virus, according to county figures. No new deaths have been reported since Dec. 30.
A surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the Brazos Valley has triggered tighter restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses, closed area bars and halted elective medical procedures in the region.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued Oct. 7 allowed bars to reopen, restaurants and businesses to operate at 75% occupancy and elective medical procedures to resume. But the order called for those reopenings to be rolled back if an area’s virus-related hospitalization rate exceeded 15% for seven consecutive days.
There were 30 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 2,385 total probable cases. Of those, 396 were considered active, and 1,989 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 15% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.35% on Thursday. Health officials said 128,608 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.