Brazos County intensive care units exceed capacity; 105 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Intensive care units in Brazos County hospitals were over capacity on Thursday as county health officials reported 105 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Brazos County Health District, hospitals in the county were 87% full, with intensive care units at 104% of capacity. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.

Forty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were being treated in Bryan-College Station hospitals, officials said.

With the new cases reported Thursday, the county has recorded 12,023 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,128 cases remained active on Thursday, an increase of three cases from the day before. Officials aid 10,763 cases were considered recovered.

To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the virus, according to county figures. No new deaths have been reported since Dec. 30.

A surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the Brazos Valley has triggered tighter restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses, closed area bars and halted elective medical procedures in the region.