Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 in Brazos County; 73 new cases reported Sunday

The Brazos County Health District reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with active cases among county residents nearing 1,000.

Thirty-six people were being treated for symptoms of the illness in Brazos County hospitals Sunday morning, health officials said.

Brazos County hospitals were at 80% capacity, and intensive care units were 79% full, according to the health department. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 9,105 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 58% are among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group, officials said.

The active number of cases in the county on Sunday was 999, with 8,022 recorded recoveries.

To date, 84 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the virus.

Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.31% on Sunday. Health officials said 97,825 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.