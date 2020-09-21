28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest number of new daily cases since Aug. 31, when 16 cases were reported.
With Sunday’s new cases, the county’s overall total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,081. The number of active cases in the county was 810 on Sunday, the lowest since Sept. 3, when the number of active cases was 724.
Brazos County started the month with 566 active cases, according to figures reported by the Brazos County Health District.
The number of Brazos County residents who have recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus was 5,212 on Sunday, according to health officials.
To date, 59 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness, officials have said. The most recent death, a woman in her 50s, was reported Thursday.
Texas A&M University on Sunday reported 130 new positive tests over the past week, bringing the total number of positive tests among students, staff and faculty members on campus since the beginning of August to 1,364.
The university reported 1,118 negative test results for the past week, and 11,901 negative tests since Aug. 2.
On Thursday, the latest date for which figures were posted on a website tracking the university’s new cases, 32 students and one faculty or staff member tested positive.
The university, which has reported three clusters in the campus community, including a Corps of Cadets dorm, has required the use of face coverings on campus since before the semester started.
There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 636 total probable cases. Of those, 203 were considered active on Sunday, and 433 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Over the past seven days, county health officials have confirmed 381 new cases, an 11% decrease over the 429 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
In the first 20 days of September, 1,362 new cases were reported, compared to 375 new cases in the first 20 days of August and 1,402 new cases in the first 20 days of July.
Brazos County’s positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive cases to viral tests, was 9.98% on Sunday. Texas A&M’s overall positivity rate was 10.3% on Sunday.
The county’s infection rate — the number of positive cases per 1,000 residents — was 26.39 on Sunday. The statewide average was 23.20 cases per 1,000 residents.
Health officials said Sunday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 70%, and intensive care units were at 51% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 165 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley trauma region as of Sunday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Robertson and Burleson counties — there were 10 intensive care unit beds available. Officials said the region had 64 ventilators available, with 12 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Statewide, there were 2,241 new cases and 45 new virus-related deaths reported Sunday, according to state officials. An estimated 64,431 cases remain active across the state.
