28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Sunday

The university, which has reported three clusters in the campus community, including a Corps of Cadets dorm, has required the use of face coverings on campus since before the semester started.

There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 636 total probable cases. Of those, 203 were considered active on Sunday, and 433 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Over the past seven days, county health officials have confirmed 381 new cases, an 11% decrease over the 429 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.

In the first 20 days of September, 1,362 new cases were reported, compared to 375 new cases in the first 20 days of August and 1,402 new cases in the first 20 days of July.

Brazos County’s positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive cases to viral tests, was 9.98% on Sunday. Texas A&M’s overall positivity rate was 10.3% on Sunday.

The county’s infection rate — the number of positive cases per 1,000 residents — was 26.39 on Sunday. The statewide average was 23.20 cases per 1,000 residents.