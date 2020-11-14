Bryan man jailed on cocaine charge

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail late Friday after authorities say he had a large amount of cocaine.

According to Bryan police, officials were conducting surveillance on an apartment in the 400 block of Lake Street because they suspected the occupant, Omar Martinez-Mendoza, 38, was selling cocaine out of the home. Once Martinez-Mendoza left the apartment, an officer pulled him over after seeing him commit traffic violations, a report notes. In his vehicle, police said, they found 0.9 grams of cocaine. A search warrant was then executed on his home.

In the home, authorities said more than 88.8 grams of cocaine was located. A report notes a digital scale, plastic bags, body armor, an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and a large sum of currency also were discovered.

Martinez-Mendoza is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. While his bond has been set at $20,215, he is being held on an immigration hold.