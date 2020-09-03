Brazos County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Thursday.
The county now has 4,975 total cases. Of those, health officials said 724 were considered active Thursday, an increase of 77 from Wednesday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,195 people had recovered as of Thursday.
Sara Mendez, health promotion manager for the health district, said Thursday that the vast majority of new cases — 95% on Thursday — are found among people ages 18-24. She said ample testing opportunities for university students and staff has contributed to the higher numbers. The county has reported 100 or more cases on two consecutive day.
“A lot more testing is being done, as well,” Mendez said. “We did expect an increase in cases as that age group returned to our community.”
“Texas A&M has good measures and plans in place; it’s not what’s happening on campus. The community needs to be mindful of those prevention measures everywhere,” Mendez said.
According to the health district, 49,273 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 644 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 432 total probable cases. Of those, 139 are considered active and 293 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.10%.
Nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Thursday, which is two more than Wednesday’s total. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81% and intensive care units were at 73% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 56 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
