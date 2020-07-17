Brazos County health officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The county now has 3,313 total cases. Of the total cases, 982 are considered active, which is 43 fewer than Thursday's total; 2,293 have recovered, which is 103 more than Thursday's total.
There were 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is three more than Thursday's total. Six people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County's total hospital bed occupancy is at 76%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 75%.
Health officials said Friday that 25,334 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 163 more than Thursday's total.
To date, 38 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
