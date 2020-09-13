 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Dossey wins third place in Perfect Vision Flower Show
Deana Schafer Dossey

A&M Garden Club Member Deana Schafer Dossey received a third-place award in the National Garden Club’s 2020 Perfect Vision Flower Show photo section for her image of a Gulf fritillary butterfly egg on a passionvine. Although the May 2020 show in Wisconsin was canceled as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the photography section was judged remotely. Entries had to relate to horticulture, gardening or National Garden Club goals, objectives and/or initiatives. Dossey’s photograph was taken in her backyard garden.

