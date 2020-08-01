Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The City of Navasota is hosting its annual KidFish on Aug. 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Patout Pond Park in Navasota. The event is free to the public. KidFish Foundation will provide fishing equipment and staff and volunteers will help with knot tying, casting and fish identification. For more information, call 936-825-6475.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
The Bluebonnet Brahman Breeders Association 2020 Bluebonnet Kick-Off Classic, all day. Brazos County Expo. This year there will be no substitutions or late entrees. Continues through Saturday. Register at www.facebook.com/Bluebonnetkickoff/.
Daytime Harvest, 8 a.m. to noon. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. A family-friendly event with grape stomping and picking. $12 to $35. messinahof.com.
Bombers Brazos Valley game against the Cane Cutters benefits Unbound Bryan College Station, 7 p.m. Half of the profits from the game benefit the organization, a nonprofit fighting human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live music with social distancing rules in place.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The 2020 Saddle & Sirloin Cattle Futurity, all day. Brazos County Expo. Continues through Sunday. For a schedule, visit www.facebook.com/tamuSaddleSirloinFuturities/.
MONDAY
EVENTS
United Way Scavenger Hunt: Health Week, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online event. Register for free to receive clues and updates through email. The scavenger hunt can be completed without leaving your vehicles by driving to locations around the community. To register, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
Fifth annual Bob Ellis Pro-Am, 9 a.m. Traditions Club. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
CLUBS
College Station Noon Lions Club Zoom meeting, noon on 1 p.m. Carol Binzer, director of administrative support services at Texas A&M University Residence Life, will speak about the upcoming school semester during the pandemic of COVID-19. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station Stuff the Bus, 5 to 8 p.m. Blue Baker locations around town. The organization is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to benefit the students of Bryan-College Station. For more information, visit www.jlbcs.org.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Please enter the building at the Church Office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Flourish at TAMU hosts virtual yell practice with the Texas A&M University Yell Leaders, 11 a.m. on the group’s Facebook page.
FRIDAY
August First Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown Bryan. At this time, there will not be a live concert, street musicians or other community groups. downtownbryan.com.
Moonlit Harvest, 7:30 p.m. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. An evening of grape picking and stomping featuring a vineyard cuisine buffet. messinahof.com.