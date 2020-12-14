Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site will have a living history day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature 19th century holiday traditions, with staff members and park volunteers dressed as Texas pioneers.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Feast of Carols, the Bryan High School choir’s annual holiday event. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus. The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Proceeds go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.

Santa visits Brenham, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Santa Claus tours through town on a firetruck. Visit jingle.cityofbrenham.org for his route and more details.