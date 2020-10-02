Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

National Night Out, an annual event that promotes partnerships between law enforcement agencies and the community, is set for Tuesday. Residents in Bryan and College Station are encouraged to hang out in their front yards between 6 and 9 p.m. Officers from both departments will visit neighborhoods that have registered for the event. In Navasota, a first responders parade is planned down Washington Avenue beginning at 6 p.m.