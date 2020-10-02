Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
National Night Out, an annual event that promotes partnerships between law enforcement agencies and the community, is set for Tuesday. Residents in Bryan and College Station are encouraged to hang out in their front yards between 6 and 9 p.m. Officers from both departments will visit neighborhoods that have registered for the event. In Navasota, a first responders parade is planned down Washington Avenue beginning at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, 15th anniversary event includes the Brazos Valley Farmers Market on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m., the HeARTbeat of Bryan Art Project and other activities. www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-activities.
Texas Master Naturalist Brazos Valley Chapter fall native plant sale, through Friday at 3 p.m. To place an order, visit brazos-valley-master-naturalist-631242.square.site.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Monday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. Michael R. Cook, a partner at The Innova Group, will discuss planning for disasters. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
15th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, the drive-thru event in the museum’s parking lot will feature entertainment by Pat Gavin and the Buckaroo Band and their authentic chuck wagon, spinners and weavers, period re-enactors, live bison, a free craft pick-up and more. The event is free. For more information, visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Texas Renaissance Festival opening weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.texrenfest.com.
The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Monday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Monday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitaty for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Texas Renaissance Festival opening weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.texrenfest.com.
