USDA application deadline on Sept. 11

The deadline for applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to assist farmers and ranchers who suffered food price declines and added marketing costs due to the coronavirus pandemic is Sept. 11.
More than 160 commodities are eligible for the Farm Service Agency’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, including some non-specialty crops, livestock, dairy, wool, specialty crops, eggs, aquaculture and nursery crops and cut flowers. A list of all eligible commodities, payment rates and calculations can be found at farmers.gov/cfap.
Producers seeking one-on-one support with the program application process can call 877-508-8364. This is a recommended first step before contacting the Farm Service Agency county office at their local USDA Service Center.
Producers have several options for applying to the assistance program by the Sept. 11 deadline:
• Using an online portal, accessible at farmers.gov/cfap. This allows producers with secure USDA login credentials, known as eAuthentication, to certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications and submit directly to the local USDA Service Center.
• Completing the application form using the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program application generator and payment calculator found at farmers.gov/cfap.
• Downloading the AD-3114 application form from farmers.gov/cfap and manually completing the form to submit to the local USDA Service Center by mail, electronically or by hand delivery to an office drop box.
