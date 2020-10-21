Blue Cross Blue Shield, CHI St. Joseph spar over pricing

In a Tuesday interview, CHI St. Luke’s Health CEO Doug Lawson said he could not provide details on the increase they’re asking for, but stressed that they are aiming to continue to be recognized as “the high value health system for the Houston market” while also seeking fair reimbursement for their services.

“The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas reimbursement rates are 25% or more below our competitors’ rates,” he said. “Without an increase in our rates, our ability to continue to pay our employees a competitive rate for the work that they’re doing to support our community, our ability to ensure that our technology is modern and state of the art, and that our facilities are well maintained, is significantly impaired.”

Lawson said the negotiations began months ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic. He said CHI St. Luke’s Health is looking at reimbursement across all payers.

In fiscal year 2020, which ended in July, CHI St. Luke’s Health saw a net loss of $204 million, he said.