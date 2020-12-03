Police: Woman’s neck cut in attack

According to Bryan police, authorities were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Sunrise Street at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A woman told police that Jemar Keysean Auston, 37, whom she knows, had pushed her, punched her in the head and slapped her multiple times. A report notes the woman said Auston choked her and took her phone when she tried to call 911. He then took a knife and cut the left side of her neck, police said. A report notes the cut was superficial and did not require stitches. Authorities located Auston at a nearby fast-food restaurant, where he was arrested.