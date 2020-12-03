 Skip to main content
Police: Woman’s neck cut in attack
Police: Woman's neck cut in attack

Jemar Keysean Auston

Jemar Keysean Auston, 37

 Brazos County Judicial records

A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman, cut her neck and kept her from calling authorities, police said.

According to Bryan police, authorities were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Sunrise Street at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A woman told police that Jemar Keysean Auston, 37, whom she knows, had pushed her, punched her in the head and slapped her multiple times. A report notes the woman said Auston choked her and took her phone when she tried to call 911. He then took a knife and cut the left side of her neck, police said. A report notes the cut was superficial and did not require stitches. Authorities located Auston at a nearby fast-food restaurant, where he was arrested.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — dating or family violence, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and interfering with an emergency call, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Auston is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $16,000 bond.

