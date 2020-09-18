Man faces drug, firearm charges following search of Bryan apartment

A 26-year-old man faces charges after a search warrant led to the discovery of methamphetamine, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, a search warrant was served on an apartment in the 300 block of Mesa Drive. In the home, authorities detained Michael Allen Crenshaw and a 28-year-old woman. Authorities said the search led to the discovery of 13.8 grams of methamphetamine, along with empty plastic bags and a digital scale. A shotgun and rifle were also found, which Crenshaw is prohibited from owning, a report states.

Crenshaw is charged with dealing more than four grams of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The woman was not arrested.