Brazos County grand jury indicts 39

A College Station man who was arrested after a car crash left one man seriously injured and a College Station woman whom authorities say burglarized a man’s home — taking his valuables and his dog — were among 39 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.

An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.

• According to Texas A&M University police, officers responded to a crash on Finfeather Road near F&B Road in College Station shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. There, a pickup driven by 58-year-old Stanley Lee Creeks had collided head-on with a car. A man who was a passenger in Creeks’ truck was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While interviewing Creeks as paramedics prepared to transport him to a hospital, police noticed his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, a report notes. He later told police he had a drink and that he had smoked a cigarette with unknown contents. He was treated for his injuries and arrested upon his release. While being booked into jail, Creeks told staff he needed to grab an ID from his pocket and proceeded to throw a paper bag into a toilet, reports state.