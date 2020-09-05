Brazos County grand jury indicts 35 people on felonies

A Midland man accused of killing his passenger in a February drunken driving collision in Bryan and two men charged in the shooting death of a Bryan man were among 35 people indicted this week by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• Colton Howard Bradley, 22, was indicted on one charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, also a second-degree felony.
According to the police report, Bradley drove through a red light at the intersection of Briarcrest Drive and East 29th Street in Bryan just before 5 a.m. Feb. 29, causing a pickup that was traveling west on Briarcrest Drive to slam into the car’s passenger door. The collision caused the car to strike a third vehicle, police said.
An officer and bystander performed CPR on the car’s passenger, James Ross Ragsdale, 27, of Bryan, but he was pronounced dead after arriving at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center’s emergency room.
Video from traffic cameras indicated the light had been red for at least 30 seconds prior to
Bradley’s vehicle entering the intersection, according to the report. Bradley admitted to being intoxicated and told an officer that he had two shots and three beers at a bar in Bryan, according to the police report
Bradley has been convicted of driving with an invalid license three times, the report states, most recently in June in Midland.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on March 2 on a $57,000 bond.
• Ayrian Ezell Brown, 24, and Demetrius Thomas Jr., 24, were both indicted on charges of murder, a first-degree felony punishable by life imprisonment. They were also indicted on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm as felons, a third-degree felony punishable up to 10 years in prison.
The two are accused of shooting Derrick O’Bryant Smith, 32, on Clark Street in Bryan on June 3. A third man arrested in the case, 18-year-old Deshawn Dwayne Franklin, was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to police, officers responded to West 17th and Columbus streets around 11:30 p.m. June 3, where multiple witnesses said Franklin had pointed a pistol at several people. A person who was holding a rifle was seen in Franklin’s vehicle, police said. That man pointed the rifle in the direction of more than one person, a report notes.
Officers later responded to the 1100 block of Clark Lane, where Smith was found dead in a front lawn from a gunshot wound to the chest. A police report notes that a witness said Smith was the man with the rifle in the car with Franklin, and the two had been looking for Thomas. Once they arrived at the home on Clark Lane, a car containing Thomas and Brown arrived, and they began shooting at the car containing Franklin and Smith, a witness told police. A report notes Smith was hit, and Franklin fled the scene.
Brown remains in the Brazos County Jail on $200,000 bond, while Thomas was released Aug. 11 on $143,000 bond. Franklin is being held on $360,000 bond.
