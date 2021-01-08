Hit-and-run ends in sex assault charge for Bryan man

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to sexually assault someone who intervened in a fight, police said.

According to College Station police, Spencer Thomas Hanson, 31, and another man who had been involved in a hit-and-run accident were fighting in a parking lot in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway around 9 a.m. Thursday. A person who was not involved saw the assault and told Hanson to stop in an effort to prevent him from seriously injuring the man he was fighting, police said in a social media post. Hanson then charged at and hit that person, knocking them to the ground, and removed articles of their clothing, authorities said.

An officer who had been dispatched on the assault call arrived just as Hanson had removed some of his clothing and took actions to perpetrate a sexual assault, the post states. The officer was able to immediately pull Hanson away. Both victims were not seriously injured and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Hanson is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Bond had not been set for Hanson on Thursday evening.