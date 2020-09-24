Brazos County grand jury indicts 46

A Bryan man whom police say broke into a woman’s home in May to assault her and a Bryan man who was arrested in July on accusations he threatened someone by putting the barrel of a shotgun into the person’s ribs were among 46 people indicted this week by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to College Station police, a woman called authorities May 29 to report Dontrae Trayon Washington, 20, had assaulted her at an apartment in the 800 block of Harvey Road. The woman said Washington, whom she knew, had been banging on her door, and she immediately called 911. At one point, police said, Washington opened the apartment’s bedroom window and came into the room where the woman was, hitting her twice in the back before noticing she was on the phone with 911. He then left out the front door, authorities said.
Authorities said Washington called the woman’s home while they were interviewing her, and when an officer tried to speak with him, he cursed and hung up. He then called from a different number, police said, and told the officer he was going to beat the woman.
Washington was indicted Thursday on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and two third-degree felony counts of obstruction or retaliation. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $63,000 bond.
• According to Bryan police, authorities were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cypress Bend on July 16 on the report of an assault. They spoke with the victim, an 18-year-old man, who said that 20-year-old Olympio E. Taban had pointed a gun at him.
The victim said he was in a dispute with one of Taban’s friends and had received a call that a “hit” had been put out him. The two agreed to meet in person to resolve the issue.
The two met, and the victim said his opponent had two others with him, including Taban. A fight ensued, and once it was over, the victim noted he had dropped his phone near the opponent’s vehicle. As he went to get it, Taban produced a single-barrel, 20-gauge shotgun and stuck it into the victim’s rib cage, police said. The victim threw a punch and fled the area.
Taban was indicted Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!