Our Neighbors: National Science Foundation awards grants
Eleven Texas A&M University faculty members have received grants from the National Science Foundation.

The foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program offers support to early career faculty members who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.

Each year, the NSF presents an estimated 500 CAREER awards totaling around $250 million to early career faculty at U.S. institutions of higher learning, museums, observatories, research labs, professional societies and similar organizations associated with research or educational activities.

The award winners are:

Michelle Annette Meyer, department of landscape architecture and urban planning

Faruque Hasan, Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering

Ruihong Huang, department of computer science and engineering

Abhishek Jain, department of biomedical engineering

Stephanie Paal, Zachry Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering

Matt Pharr, J. Mike Walker ’66 Department of Mechanical Engineering

Yang Shen, department of electrical and computer engineering

Ankit Srivastava, department of materials science and engineering

Hiroko Kitajima, department of geology and geophysicss

Nicholas Perez, department of geology and geophysics

Julia Reece, department of geology and geophysics

