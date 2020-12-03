KBTX Food for Families drive adapts, overcomes amid virus

Bradley Burroughs, a member of Texas A&M Division of Student Affairs’ Staff Wellbeing and Appreciation Committee, said the division spent the past two to three weeks collecting money and food items to donate and delivered dozens of boxes filling his car and another member’s truck bed.

The goal, he said, was, “Anything’s better than nothing,” and he was pleased to see people willing to give and help the community.

“We should never underestimate the power of giving or the impact we can really have by donating $1 or one item,” he said.

Mangapora said she has been overwhelmed by the support the community has shown the food bank since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, saying the organization really would be struggling if not for individual donations in those first few months. “For the community to still give this strong after nine months is incredible,” she said. “I think we’re very, very lucky, very fortunate.”

It will take both monetary and food donations to get the food bank through the pandemic, she said, noting the food bank has been purchasing 30% of its food during COVID-19 instead of the typical 15%.

By the end of the event at 10:30 p.m., $218,161.61 had been raised. There were 114,208 pounds of food donated during the event.