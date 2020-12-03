KBTX Food for Families drive adapts, overcomes amid virus

Hundreds of thousands of dollars and truckloads of food were donated Wednesday during the 25th annual Food for Families Food Drive.
The day at the Brazos Center, one of multiple locations in the Brazos Valley, looked a little different this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
Unlike past years, there were no performances at any of the locations in Bryan, Caldwell, Franklin, Hearne, Madisonville or Navasota due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the majority of the volunteers were housed at the Brazos Valley Food Bank to sort the donated items.
A small contingent of Brazos Valley Food Bank and KBTX representatives were onsite and out in the rain to receive checks, cash donations and bags and boxes of needed food items people brought throughout the 14-hour event.
Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora said 2020 has been a year marked by modification to both events and operations.
“When it comes to people needing food, you can’t stop that because of a pandemic,” she said. “You just have to modify. You can still do the same things; you just have to be willing to do them differently. It doesn’t feel exactly normal, but to me, I haven’t been out much, so this is feeling like Christmas for the first time.”
Some people who donated food opened the trunk to allow volunteers to get the items out but kept their windows rolled up. Others used the opportunity to talk to the volunteers and police officers onsite.
“We call it the best day of the year at KBTX,” Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said Wednesday afternoon. He typically brings his children with him to the event and spoke to families who said donating to the food drive is a tradition they were not going to miss this year.
John Cowan, incoming Brazos Valley Food Bank board president, said people were reaching out to make sure the event was still happening.
“When you look at everything the community’s gone through, to be able to continue a tradition like this and have a population that’s suffered themselves come out and still put a focus on giving back to others, that’s just a testament to the community we’re in,” Cowan said. “… It would be devastating to not have this event this year.”
Stacy Colvin, KBTX station operations manager, said even after the pandemic changed all the planning she had done in January, the local CBS affiliate still wanted to find a way to hold the event for the community.
“It’s really sad that we have to have something like this, but it makes my heart happy that I know that we can count on the people in Brazos County, in the entire Brazos Valley, to come out and support because they know there is a need because people are struggling,” she said. “I mean, they’re struggling to pay rent, to pay utilities, put groceries on the table, and then you have Christmas coming up, just had Thanksgiving. It’s hard.”
Bradley Burroughs, a member of Texas A&M Division of Student Affairs’ Staff Wellbeing and Appreciation Committee, said the division spent the past two to three weeks collecting money and food items to donate and delivered dozens of boxes filling his car and another member’s truck bed.
The goal, he said, was, “Anything’s better than nothing,” and he was pleased to see people willing to give and help the community.
“We should never underestimate the power of giving or the impact we can really have by donating $1 or one item,” he said.
Mangapora said she has been overwhelmed by the support the community has shown the food bank since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, saying the organization really would be struggling if not for individual donations in those first few months. “For the community to still give this strong after nine months is incredible,” she said. “I think we’re very, very lucky, very fortunate.”
It will take both monetary and food donations to get the food bank through the pandemic, she said, noting the food bank has been purchasing 30% of its food during COVID-19 instead of the typical 15%.
By the end of the event at 10:30 p.m., $218,161.61 had been raised. There were 114,208 pounds of food donated during the event.
People can continue donating to the Brazos Valley Food Bank with online donations at bvfb.org. They can also arrange to drop off food items at its location on 1501 Independence Ave. in Bryan. Similarly to Wednesday’s food drive, they will be able to drive up to the loading dock and unload without ever leaving the car.
