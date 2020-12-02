Calendar for Wednesday

Introduction to pickleball, 6 p.m. at the Bryan Tennis Center in Austin’s Colony Park. Members of the Brazos Valley Pickleball Association will introduce participants to the game. Free, for ages 18 and older. RSVP at go.theeagle.com/pickleball.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.

Wipe Out Hunger in the Brazos Valley, 1 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. The Express Clydesdales will be on site for photos from 1 to 5 p.m. with the donation of food or money. Donations will go to the Brazos de Dios Harley Owners Group Foundation for families who are struggling during the holidays. Entertainment, vendors and food trucks will be on site.