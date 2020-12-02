Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Century Square in College Station will host Jingle on the Green on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will include holiday activities, photos with Santa, Christmas music, a hot chocolate station and a toy drive for the Salvation Army. For more details, visit www.century-square.com/events.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Food for Families food drive, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. KBTX-TV’s 25th annual food drive to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Other drop-off locations, open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., are the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville; Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin; Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne; St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell; and Mid-South Synergy in Navasota.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. No appointment needed and symptoms are not required.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Introduction to pickleball, 6 p.m. at the Bryan Tennis Center in Austin’s Colony Park. Members of the Brazos Valley Pickleball Association will introduce participants to the game. Free, for ages 18 and older. RSVP at go.theeagle.com/pickleball.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.
Wipe Out Hunger in the Brazos Valley, 1 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. The Express Clydesdales will be on site for photos from 1 to 5 p.m. with the donation of food or money. Donations will go to the Brazos de Dios Harley Owners Group Foundation for families who are struggling during the holidays. Entertainment, vendors and food trucks will be on site.
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. No appointment needed and symptoms are not required.
