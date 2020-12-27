RAY'S PIX: Veterans seek fallen friend, lost gold in ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Da 5 Bloods (2020): Spike Lee directed two films in 2020. Busy man. This one is an ambitious tale of a reunion of a quartet of friends (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock Jr.) who served in Vietnam together. They meet in Ho Chi Minh City with a dual purpose: find the remains of their fallen buddy (played in flashbacks by the late Chadwick Boseman) and to dig up a cache of gold they hid back during their combat days. A whole lot of water has flowed under the bridge since they were soldiers, and the film explores their troubling baggage. Jonathan Majors is fine as Delroy Lindo’s uninvited son, and Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser and Jasper Pääkkönen score as an innocent trio who get caught up in the drama.