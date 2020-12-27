RAY'S PIX: Veterans seek fallen friend, lost gold in ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Da 5 Bloods (2020): Spike Lee directed two films in 2020. Busy man. This one is an ambitious tale of a reunion of a quartet of friends (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock Jr.) who served in Vietnam together. They meet in Ho Chi Minh City with a dual purpose: find the remains of their fallen buddy (played in flashbacks by the late Chadwick Boseman) and to dig up a cache of gold they hid back during their combat days. A whole lot of water has flowed under the bridge since they were soldiers, and the film explores their troubling baggage. Jonathan Majors is fine as Delroy Lindo’s uninvited son, and Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser and Jasper Pääkkönen score as an innocent trio who get caught up in the drama.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Baby God (2020): This documentary is the appalling true story of a fertility doctor who decided the simplest way to help his patients get pregnant was to impregnate them with his own sperm without telling them. This really happened in Las Vegas, Nevada. You may have heard about it on the news.
Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. on HBO 2. Also streaming on HBO MAX.
The Monster (2016): This little chamber thriller (there’s all of seven people in it) tells the story of a mother and daughter’s extremely unfortunate night drive. Even without the monster, these are two characters in crisis: Mom (the wonderful Zoe Kazan) is a drunk who’s in the process of relinquishing custody of her young daughter (Ella Ballentine). They’re not exactly well-equipped to deal with the inexplicable scary thing they encounter on the dark, spooky road. The tightness of the storytelling and small cast keep the atmosphere claustrophobic and urgent. You’ll be on the edge of your seat until the bloody climax.
Now streaming on Kanopy and Netflix.
Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin (2018): You don’t have to be a science fiction or fantasy fan to enjoy the special place Ursula K. Le Guin holds in American literature. In this fascinating documentary, you’ll learn how this iconic (not to mention iconoclastic) trailblazer broke barriers in writing genres and gender politics. If you have enjoyed some of her many books, as I have, you’ll enjoy the journey even more. In some ways her story reminded me of another artistic great I recently enjoyed a documentary about: Miles Davis. Like Davis, Le Guin never rested on her laurels; she never stopped experimenting and exploring new ways to tell stories.
Now rentable on Amazon Video.
