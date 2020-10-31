Faith Calendar: Oct. 31

St. Francis Episcopal Church is having an indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. as well as an outdoor service at 8 a.m. The outdoor service will be canceled if it’s raining. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed at facebook.com/StFrancisOnline. For more information, visit stfrancisbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church will celebrate All Saints Day with an in-person outdoor service starting at 9 a.m. The names of those who have died in the past year will be read aloud. There will also be an online service on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, is streaming its 10:45 a.m. service and Facebook and YouTube.