A&M United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru “Christmas in July” food and supplies donation drive Wednesday evening to support the Brazos Church Pantry.
Canned fruits and vegetables, individually-packaged sanitation wipes and dried beans are among the requested items for community members to bring for donation. The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 417 University Drive in College Station.
“The spirit of giving at Christmastime shouldn’t be limited to just December,” the drive’s event page reads. “Our church has a long history of supporting the Brazos Church Pantry so what better way to celebrate them than with a special Drive-Thru Donation event!”
Check donations should be addressed directly to Brazos Church Pantry, according to the event page.
To learn more and see a complete list of requested donation items, visit https://www.am-umc.org/events/christmas-in-july-drive-thru-benefitting-the-brazos-church-pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.