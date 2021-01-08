TEXAS GARDENING: Try Nellie R. Stevens holly as a privacy screen

Dear Neil: I planted two small Japanese yews a year ago to act as privacy screening plants. They have grown well, but I can already tell it will take too long for them to give the privacy I need. Can you suggest a fast-growing shrub or vine that would be better?

A: If you need something 8 to 12 feet tall, I would suggest Willowleaf holly. For a taller screen 12 to 16 feet tall, Nellie R. Stevens holly. Plant the shrubs two-thirds as far apart as they will be allowed to grow. For example, if you want them to be 12 feet tall, space them 8 feet apart. Both of these plants are suited to sun and shade and to all types of soils in all parts of Texas. Water them very deeply by hose every two or three days from April through October for their first couple of years to get them rooted well into your landscape before you count on sprinkler irrigation to carry them through. For the record, fast growth does not equate with quality. Fast-growing shrubs soon outgrow their space and cause you big problems. Stay away from plants whose sole attribute is that they grow quickly. Start with larger plants at the outset to get privacy faster.

Dear Neil: My lawn looks terrible. It has these patches all over it. What is the problem, and what can I do about it?